16-year-old killed in Henrico shopping center shooting, family says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 16-year-old girl died after she was wounded in a shooting at White Oak Village shopping center in eastern Henrico County Saturday evening, according to her family.

Dispatchers received 911 calls about a shooting in the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue just before 5:30 pm., according to Lt. M. C. Pecka with Henrico Police.

Jamirah Washington died at the scene, according to her family. Police said another person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jamirah's father remembered his daughter was a smart and bright young lady who loved her family.

He said she was set to graduate high school early and worked two jobs, including one with her grandfather.

No suspect information nor additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting had been released as of Sunday night.

UNCUT: Person killed, another injured in Henrico shopping center shooting

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804780-1000.

"You may remain anonymous. Witnessed who may have been in the area, can go to P3Tips to submit anonymous tips on any smartphone or tablet," Pecka said. "Together, we can help keep our communities safe."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.