Shooting investigation shuts down Shockoe Valley Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police shut down all westbound lanes of the Shockoe Valley Bridge Monday morning for a shooting investigation.

Troopers said they responded to this portion of Interstate 64 around 4 a.m. after one person was shot.

They did not provide details on the person's condition.

As of 7:55 a.m., the westbound lanes of the bridge were still shut down.

BREAKING NEWS: All westbound lanes on I -64 in Richmond right before the Shockoe Bridge are closed. Traffic is being detoured at exit 192. Police appear to be looking at evidence in the roadway. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/1qmrCnOvw5 — Caroline Coleburn (@CColeburnTV) July 5, 2021

This is a developing story

