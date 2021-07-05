Watch
Shooting investigation shuts down Shockoe Valley Bridge

WTVR, @ccoleburntv
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 07:55:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police shut down all westbound lanes of the Shockoe Valley Bridge Monday morning for a shooting investigation.

Troopers said they responded to this portion of Interstate 64 around 4 a.m. after one person was shot.

They did not provide details on the person's condition.

As of 7:55 a.m., the westbound lanes of the bridge were still shut down.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
