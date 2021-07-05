18-year-old dies after shooting at Arlington Park in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. -- An 18-year-old has died after a shooting in Arlington Park on the Fourth of July.

Hopewell Police received calls about gunshots being fired and a person needing medical assistance at the park on Courthouse Road around 8:30 p.m.

When police got there, they said they found a man in the road with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington of Hopewell.

Police said several vehicles at the park were struck with the gunfire.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone with information to contact Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202 or use P3tips mobile app.