Virginia reproductive freedom constitutional amendment passes, AP projects

RICHMOND, Va. — A constitutional amendment adding reproductive health care protections to Virginia’s Constitution has passed, the Associated Press projects.

Those protections outlined in Question 1 include abortion, birth control, pregnancy, miscarriage and fertility care.

Per the question, the state could still place restrictions on abortions in the third trimester, but there would be exceptions when a doctor determines the patient’s life or health is at risk, or the fetus is not viable.

Virginia’s Constitution does not currently explicitly guarantee a right to reproductive freedom.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger shared the following statement on the projection:

“Virginians made clear that reproductive rights are not up for debate. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, states across the South and across the country rolled back these rights. But not Virginia.



“Our Commonwealth remains the only state in the South that has not restricted women's reproductive freedoms since the Dobbs decision. Now, because Virginians used their voices at the ballot box, these rights will be enshrined in our Constitution. No politician can threaten our right to choose, right to privacy, right to access IVF, or right to contraception.



“As a mother, I know that these decisions are deeply personal. As Governor, I am proud that our Commonwealth voted to make sure personal medical decisions stay between a patient and their doctor — not politicians.”

The question in full is below.

Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to (i) protect the freedom to make personal decisions about prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion, miscarriage management, and fertility care; (ii) protect doctors, nurses, and patients from being punished for these decisions; and (iii) allow for restrictions on access to abortion during the third trimester of pregnancy except when the patient's health is at risk or the pregnancy cannot survive?

Click here to see updated election results.

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