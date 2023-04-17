Virginia mother killed teaching daughter how to ride bike on Eastern Shore

ATLANTIC, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman died when an SUV hit her as she was trying to teach her daughter how to ride a bike in Accomack County Wednesday night.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said 26-year-old Erika Cherrelle Bailey was on Nocks Landing Road in Atlantic with her boyfriend and 6-year-old daughter when they were hit from behind by a Honda Pilot SUV around 6:30 p.m. on April 12.

Bailey died at the scene, Anaya said. Her 39-year-old boyfriend and daughter were taken to Tidal Health Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland, for serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old woman from Atlantic, Virginia, was not hurt, according to officials.

Troopers said neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

"Due to the complexity of the fatal investigation, crash location, and the location of the injured parties, the investigation of the crash has taken much longer, along with the initial crash information," Anaya wrote in a news release Thursday night.

Troopers said the Accomack Commonwealth Attorney's Office was reviewing the case and that there was no word yet if charges would be filed.