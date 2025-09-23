Virginia mom, advocate reacts after Trump links Tylenol in pregnancy to autism

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia mother whose son has autism is expressing concern about President Trump's announcement Monday that pregnant women should avoid acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol.

Teresa Champion, whose 32-year-old son has autism, said she worries about the repercussions of Trump's reversal of decades of medical advice to pregnant women.

The Food and Drug Administration is set to tell physicians that using acetaminophen, a key ingredient in Tylenol, during pregnancy can be associated with increased risk of autism and that pregnant women should use it only in extreme circumstances.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spent years suggesting theories about what causes autism.

However, just last month, Trump's own Food and Drug Administration said it "has not found clear evidence that appropriate use of acetaminophen during pregnancy causes" birth or development issues.

The parent company of Tylenol said it's "the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women." That's because ibuprofen and aspirin are already discouraged for pregnant women due to risks of miscarriage or birth defects.

Champion, who has advocated for state and federal funding for autism support services for the past 16 years, said she fears the repercussions of Monday's announcement, especially in the wake of federal Medicaid cuts.

"For the federal government to say, 'We're going to defund research and these medical waivers and put all this burden on families, that moms just have to stop using acetaminophen when they're pregnant, and we're good,' I don't think anyone is comforted by that," Champion said.

She said there have been theories for years on the causes of autism, but correlation doesn't equal causation.

"While there may be association in some of these studies, that does not mean causation, and I know it's going to be difficult for young families," Champion said. "What we need to be focusing on are funding these supports that we know works, like early intervention for a young child, getting a diagnosis — families can't get a diagnosis and there's long wait lists for that, so these support and services that we know will be beneficial to families. I think this announcement today might cause more confusion and heartache."

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists issued a statement on social media Monday after the announcement was made.

"More than two decades of research have found no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability in children," the statement reads. "Acetaminophen continues to be an important and safe option for managing pain and fever in pregnancy—conditions that can pose serious risks to pregnant patients and their fetuses if left untreated."

