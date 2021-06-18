Watch
Virginia marijuana legalization timetable has many confused

Steve Helber/AP
Jake Crisco, general manager of the Green Leaf Medical Cannibis facility holds a mature bud of marijuana at the company's plant in Richmond, Va., Thursday, June 17, 2021. The date for legalizing marijuana possession is drawing near in Virginia, and advocacy groups have been flooded with calls from people trying to understand exactly what becomes legal in July. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 11:57:41-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The date for legalizing marijuana possession is drawing near in Virginia, and people have questions.

Advocacy groups have been flooded with calls from people trying to understand exactly what becomes legal in July.

State lawmakers voted in February to allow up to an ounce of marijuana for adult recreational use, but not until 2024, when retail sales would begin.

Then in April, lawmakers moved up the legalization date to this July 1.

So adults will be allowed to possess the drug, but they still can't buy or sell it, or transport it across state lines.

The contradictions may continue until Virginia establishes a legal marketplace.

