Free marijuana seed giveaway shutdown in Henrico due to overwhelming response

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- A free marijuana seed giveaway at the CBD Store on Lauderdale Drive in western Henrico was shut down early Thursday due to the overwhelming response.

Hundreds of people lined up outside the store in a Short Pump strip mall to get the seeds on what was the first day that growing and possessing small amounts of marijuana was legal in Virginia.

Henrico Police were called to the area to help with crowd control and traffic flow.

Shortly thereafter, store management ended the giveaway due to the crowd size.

Management was taking down customer names and contact information and plan to call them at a specific time to return and collect the seeds.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.