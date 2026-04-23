Virginia marijuana law in limbo after state lawmakers reject Gov. Spanberger's changes

RICHMOND, Va. -- A legislative haze now hovers over Virginia’s attempt to legalize recreational marijuana, after the General Assembly on Wednesday rejected amendments made to the pending bill by Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

The GA convened this week to consider bills in this year’s legislative session that Spanberger either amended or vetoed. Among them was the governor’s tweaked version of legislation to launch Virginia’s long-awaited fully legalized retail pot market and establish a regulatory framework for the industry to take root in the commonwealth. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.