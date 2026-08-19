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Man killed in North Chesterfield crash, police say

Man killed in North Chesterfield crash, police say
WTVR
Man killed in North Chesterfield crash, police say
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 57-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in North Chesterfield Wednesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened in the 9500 block of West Providence Road around 8 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west before crossing into the opposite lane of traffic and hitting a Toyota 4Runner.

The driver of the Equinox, 57-year-old John Lundeen, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the 4Runner was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information should contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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