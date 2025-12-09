AI is improving mail service in Virginia, Postal Service says

SANDSTON, Va. — The U.S. Postal Service's first holiday shipping deadline is fast approaching, and officials at the Central Virginia processing facility in Sandston are highlighting recent upgrades they say have dramatically improved mail service performance.

The Sandston facility, which processes all outgoing mail for Central Virginia, can handle up to 500,000 packages per day according to USPS spokesperson Philip Bogenberger. During a recent media tour, officials showcased technological improvements including artificial intelligence systems and two new high-speed sorting machines.

"The average customer is receiving their mail in three days or less, and that is incredible," Bogenberger said.

The facility has been operating at peak holiday capacity, processing over 487,000 packages in a single day last week.

Nationally, USPS has handled more than 5.2 billion packages since November 24.

Mail delivery in parts of Virginia is getting better, but still not great. How is it where you live?

The improvements come after years of service issues that placed Virginia among the worst-performing states for mail delivery.

According to the U.S. Postal Service Inspector General, Virginia had the third-worst mail service performance in the country during the facility's transition to a regional processing center.

Performance data showed Virginia was 27 points below the national average in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. However, recent figures show the state is now just three points below the national average at the end of fiscal year 2025, though still ranking in the bottom 10 nationally.

"There was a short term learning curve for long-term, even decades-long, benefits," Bogenberger said.

The Sandston facility was among the first in the country to be converted into a regional processing center as part of USPS's 10-year organizational overhaul.

Technology enhances efficiency without replacing workers

The facility's upgrades focus on streamlining operations through technology.

More than 600 employees work at the Sandston location, and Bogenberger emphasized that artificial intelligence and automated sorting systems are designed to support workers, not replace them.

"It streamlines mail and package delivery, so there's a lot more scans that we can do on each package, but there's fewer touch points," he said.

The technology reduces physical demands on workers while increasing overall efficiency, allowing staff to focus on other tasks within the facility.

Holiday shipping deadlines

USPS has announced the following deadlines for Christmas delivery:

December 17: First Class and Ground Advantage

December 18: Priority Mail

December 20: Priority Express

Officials urge customers not to wait until the last minute to ship holiday packages.

"Even though it is busier, I think employees understand that you're playing a role in making somebody's holiday a little bit special," Bogenberger said.



