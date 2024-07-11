Mail delivery in parts of Virginia is getting better, but still not great. How is it where you live?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Timely mail delivery in parts of Central Virginia is getting better, but still not great, according to state lawmakers who met with U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Mail delivery has been an issue for months following the "disastrous" rollout of a Regional Processing and Distribution Center in eastern Henrico County last year. After hearing from frustrated Virginians, some state lawmakers are now sharing a little positive news about mail service.

"The postal service brought us not the last quarter’s data, but even data from the last couple of weeks, showing that on-time mail delivery is now getting very near the national average," Sen. Tim Kaine (D - Virginia) told CBS 6 following the meeting DeJoy.

Kaine, along with Senator Mark Warner (D - Virginia), Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D - Richmond) and Rep. Rob Wittman (R - Henrico) have fielded communication from community members since last year's rollout.

The lawmakers acknowledged that data showed Virginia is moving in the right direction, the improvement must remain consistent.

"People still need to gain some confidence," Kaine said.

The on-time delivery rate of first-class mail in Virginia improved from 66 percent to 77 percent during the first quarter of 2024, according to the USPS Inspector General. Still a stretch from the postal service's goal of 93 percent.

At one point, Virginia was last in the nation in terms of mail service efficiency.

The most recent data ranked Virginia 47 out of the 50 states.

A statistic Kaine called "entirely insufficient."

