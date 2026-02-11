Shocked Virginia mom's $741 heating bill is due next week: 'It's insane'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — After much of Virginia experienced a frozen few weeks, some people are now hot after seeing their most recent heating bill.

"I can't pay this," said Claudia Rivera, a Dinwiddie mother of two, about her $741 Dominion Energy bill due next week. "Normally, the highest bill I've ever gotten was anywhere from $300 to maybe $320. We're very conservative. We are never there. So for us to get a bill that big and us not being there, it's insane."

Rivera recognizes the freezing cold weather is one reason why heating bills are higher. She says she heats her home with a heat pump and when temperature drops below a certain point it switches over to an electric auxiliary which she knows can spike her bill.

"Obviously, our heat has been on a little more. So, I was expecting it to be in the $300s maybe $400s with how everyone's been saying their bill was," Rivera said.

But there may also be a less obvious factor Rivera said she did not know about. A Dominion rate hike that took effect this year.

Back in November, the State Corporation Commission approved a monthly increase of $11.24 for 2026.

"I had no idea about it. I didn't get an email or anything," Rivera said.

With the high energy bills, Rivera and other families are wondering what to do and how they can keep up with payments.

"We can't keep going on like this. Things are already high enough; everything is high right now. And electricity, like I said, is obviously a need. It's not like we have a choice. So, what are we supposed to do when we can't even pay our electricity bill?" Rivera said.

Dominion Energy suggested signing up for budget billing if you want a more predictable monthly bill.

The company also shared money-saving and energy-saving advice on its website.

"Extreme temperatures, whether hot or cold, can significantly increase your energy usage," the post read. "During these times, heating and cooling systems work overtime to maintain comfort. In fact, cooling and heating your home accounts for approximately 50% of your monthly bill, but optimal thermostat settings can help you save significantly. Each degree of adjustment can save up to 3% on your energy bill for every 8-hour period."

Rivera said she's now looking into that option, hoping it will help her better manage future energy costs.

