Drivers react to Virginia gas prices dropping: 'Hopefully it will hold'

RICHMOND, Va. — Gas prices are continuing to fall across Virginia and nationwide, offering some relief to drivers ahead of a busy holiday travel period.

AAA reports the national average is just under $4 per gallon. In metro Richmond, the average is $3.71, matching Virginia's statewide average.

"About four weeks ago, we were talking like $4 gas prices, especially for something that's typically as cheap as the ethanol. So it's super nice. I think it's gonna stick because it's been trending down," driver Dalton said.

Travelers from out of state are also noticing the difference at the pump.

"We're from Pennsylvania, so right now up in Pennsylvania, gas prices are about $1 more, some spots $1.15 more, so to fill up on road trips down here in Virginia for $1 less, it definitely helps a lot," Ryan Duffy said.

The lower prices come at a key time. AAA estimates more than 72 million people will travel more than 50 miles for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

What prices are you seeing at the pump? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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