Virginia energy bills spike: What lawmakers are doing to help

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Virginians received higher January energy bills following an unusually cold start to the year, prompting questions about what Governor Abigail Spanberger is doing to address rising energy costs.

"When you ask the people what really impacts them the most, typically, what they've always said would be food and gas. But now they are talking about things like energy," said CBS 6 Political Analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth.

When I asked Spanberger about the issue last week, she pointed to legislative efforts currently moving through the General Assembly.

"As Governor, I've worked with the general assembly to have priority bills focused on lowering cost, and energy. Those bills so far have been moving through the general assembly," Spanberger said.

However, Holsworth says it will take time to see any real drop in costs from these measures.

One bill Spanberger referenced creates a plan to help qualified families weatherize their homes by 2034.

"Those are folks who are basically living in, for the most part, older homes and maybe people with lower incomes as well," Holsworth said.

Another bill aims to make it easier for homeowners to install solar panels and get localities on board to support solar energy.

The bill that could have the quickest impact is one Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Chesapeake) and Dominion put together, according to Holsworth.

"The biggest bill right now, however, is one that reduces residential costs next year at the same time it would increase the costs and rate that data centers are going to pay. So we are going to have to see what happens to that bill, but it's the one bill that really next year is going to reduce costs for residents," Holsworth said.

But Holsworth says the broader issue facing the commonwealth is Virginia simply doesn't have enough energy.

"If Dominion has to buy power from other states at higher rates, that makes it difficult. And that is what, in many ways, is the biggest challenge going forward. How is Virginia not just going to have rates that are not only affordable, but how are we going to have enough energy as well?" Holsworth said.

Another proposal would increase Virginia's investment in energy storage technology. However, the costs of building the battery storage facilities will ultimately fall on taxpayers' utility bills as a rider.

"They're expensive and it's not necessarily the case that all of that will result in lower costs for any individual in the term," Holsworth said.

