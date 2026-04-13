New information after 2 Richmond teens arrested in Virginia Beach oceanfront mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two 18-year-olds from the Richmond area are in custody in connection with a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach oceanfront over the weekend that left eight people injured.

Isiah Charity turned himself in to police on Monday after being on the run following the Saturday night shooting. Jamaya Williams, of Henrico, was arrested and is currently in the hospital after being shot during the incident. She is expected to be okay.

According to court documents, cameras at the scene showed Williams on a nearby sidewalk when two other people began to fight. Williams fired shots before she was shot.

Court paperwork states that Williams admitted to the shooting. She is accused of illegally possessing two firearms and faces multiple charges.

Charity faces multiple charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and firerarms-related charges. He was a student who played football at Armstrong High School in fall 2025. A spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools declined to comment and would not confirm if Charity is still enrolled.

CBS 6 spoke with Kashif Charity, the father of Isiah Charity, before Isiah turned himself in. When asked about his son's whereabouts, he provided a brief response.

"Handling things," Kashif Charity said.

I also spoke with Williams' mother and sister. Loved ones said Williams went to the oceanfront to enjoy spring break with friends. Williams' mother was emotional and expressed that she is unaware of the charges and has never seen her daughter with a gun. She added that she does not know how her daughter is connected to the incident and that she has not been able to get in touch with her.

Police said a third suspect is involved, but they have not shared information about that individual. The investigation is ongoing.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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