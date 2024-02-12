Virginia Attorney General will help prosecute former medical director charged with sex crimes

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A New Kent County Circuit Court judge granted a motion to add the Office of the Attorney General as assistant special prosecutor to the case of a former medical director accused of sex crimes at Cumberland Children’s Hospital in New Kent County. It will assist the New Kent Commonwealth’s Attorney office.

Monday’s hearing was in preparation for the one-week criminal trial of Dr. Daniel Davidow that begins April 22.

Davidow is accused of sexually abusing two patients at the Cumberland Children’s Hospital.

Davidow was indicted by a grand jury in November 2022, and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery of someone who is incapacitated, and two counts of object sexual penetration by force.

The two alleged victims are both former patients of the Cumberland Children’s Hospital, and two of 36 young women accusing the former medical director of sexual abuse in a $387 million lawsuit against him, the hospital, and its owner.

In total, there are 46 former patients in the complaint alleging physical and sexual abuse.

Monday, the judge granted a defense motion for both sides along with the judge and a bailiff to tour the hospital before the start of the third day of the trial.

Davidow’s attorneys feel a visual of the facility will assist with testimony.

The judge also granted a defense motion for an elderly, ill witness to testify remotely.

What was not ruled on was the motion to introduce the alleged victims’ sexual histories.

A hearing on that is scheduled for March 11.

Davidow is the third Cumberland employee to be indicted.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.