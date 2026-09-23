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Virginia Department of Transportation prepares for winter weather as fall begins

Virginia Department of Transportation prepares for winter weather as fall begins
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RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing to keep roads safe during the colder months ahead.

VDOT crews began preparations in May. The department is currently stocking up on salt and brine for road treatments, securing contractors to help with road plowing, and monitoring road conditions.

Last year, VDOT used more than 700 pieces of contractor equipment. Officials are now meeting with those drivers to make sure everyone is on the same page before winter arrives.

VDOT says doing this work in the fall pays off when the first snowflakes come down.

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