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All clear given following false alarm of active threat at Defense Supply Center Richmond

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CI: Large police presence responds to active threat at DSCR in Chesterfield
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A large police and SWAT presence has responded to an active threat at the Defense Supply Center Richmond in Chesterfield County Wednesday following an alarm being activated on base.

Sources tell Jon Burkett the threat was called in around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the military installation, located off Richmond Highway.

Amy Perry the Public Affairs officer for the base say that law enforcement have determined there is no active threat and have cleared the installation. Regular operations are resuming.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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