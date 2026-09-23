All clear given following false alarm of active threat at Defense Supply Center Richmond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A large police and SWAT presence has responded to an active threat at the Defense Supply Center Richmond in Chesterfield County Wednesday following an alarm being activated on base.

Sources tell Jon Burkett the threat was called in around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the military installation, located off Richmond Highway.

Amy Perry the Public Affairs officer for the base say that law enforcement have determined there is no active threat and have cleared the installation. Regular operations are resuming.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

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