What you need to know if your senior is graduating at VCU’s Siegel Center

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Police and VCU Parking and Transportation are expecting thousands of parents, students, and guests to flood West Broad Street as they walk to the Siegel Center for high school graduations.

VCU officers will help direct 2,500 to 6,000 people for each graduation, scheduled from May 18 through May 29.

“Our officers are going to be out here, especially between Belvedere and Lombardi Street, directing traffic right before and right after the ceremonies — just to make sure that our pedestrians can cross and get back to their vehicles or to the ceremonies in an efficient and safe way,” said Jake Burns, VCU Police spokesperson.

There are typically two ceremonies during daytime hours. Doors open one hour before the start of each ceremony.

Drivers will not be permitted to drop off or pick up passengers in front of the Siegel Center.

“The West Broad Street deck is the main place. You need to make sure you have your parking pass. You need to arrive here as early as you possibly can, because you know there's going to be thousands of people coming to celebrate their graduates. We want to make sure everyone gets in there and has a really good time doing that celebration,” Burns said.

Those who do not have an event parking pass will need to find street parking or use public transportation.

Limited day passes are available for purchase but are not guaranteed.

This is a comprehensive list of the items that are not allowed in the graduations and encouraged to leave in your car or at home:



Weapons and illegal substances.

Food and beverage.

Artificial noisemakers, laser pointers and other distracting devices.

Large bags (medically necessary and diaper bags are allowed).

Coolers and containers (including bottles, cups and tumblers).

Pets/animals (with the exception of service dogs).

Balloons, confetti, fireworks, balls, frisbees and sticks.

Utility tools.

Tripods, monopods, selfie sticks and professional cameras.

Solicitations or handouts.

Obscene or indecent clothing, signage and language.

Wheelies, bicycles, skateboards, scooters and roller blades.

Wrapped packages.

Umbrellas.

Flowers, bouquets and plants (event-dependent).

“We're trying to make sure everyone can enjoy celebrating their graduate. There can be obstructed views with people taking selfie sticks out there and getting in the way of people behind them, right? Please just make sure you review those items,” Burns said.

Other graduations are also planned for the Altria Theater or Singleton Center.

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