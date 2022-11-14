Watch Now
Police: 3 killed, 2 injured in UVA shooting; shooter search continues amid shelter in place order

UVA Vice President: 'Please, please take the shelter in place commands seriously as the situation remains active'
Authorities have identified the suspect they are searching for after a shooting on the University of Virginia's campus prompted a shelter in place order Sunday night. UVA Police said Christopher Darnell Jones is wanted in the shooting. "Call 911 if seen, do not approach," UVA police wrote at 12:37 a.m.
Christopher Darnell Jones
Posted at 5:00 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 05:10:49-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Three people were killed and two other victims were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia Sunday night, according to authorities.

Multiple law enforcement agencies continue searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, who is wanted in the shooting on Culbreth Road that has led to an ongoing shelter in place order for the campus.

"Call 911 if seen, do not approach," UVA police wrote.

Jones, who officials said was armed and dangerous, may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tags TWX3580, according to police.

He was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes, according to police.

A UVA student who was in her dormitory room near Culbreth Road said she heard six shots fired, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Police continued to urge the campus to shelter in place, as of about 4:30 a.m., and reach out to family and friends to "advise of your status."

Family and friends with questions can call the university's Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836.

"Please, please take the shelter in place commands seriously as the situation remains active," Robyn S. Hadley, UVA Vice President and Dean of Students, wrote in an email to students around 1:15 a.m. "The suspect is armed and dangerous. If you are not inside and safe, immediately seek safety. Know that UPD, CPD and multiple jurisdictions are working diligently to locate the suspect."

Hadley said she was also sheltering in place and was in contact with campus police and UVA leadership.

"We have all received several shelter in place texts, and they are frightening," Hadley wrote.

UVA Police first posted on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. that they had received a report of shots fired at Culbreth Garage.

Ten minutes later, police said one suspect was at large and that the campus should shelter in place.

"ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT," police posted on Twitter at 10:42 p.m.

"Please continue to shelter in place," officials said around 11:20 p.m.

University President Jm Ryan said the shooting happened on Culbreth Road.

"Please follow @UVA_EM for updated alerts, as we ask the @UVA community to please shelter in place," Ryan wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
