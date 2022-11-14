Police: 3 killed, 2 injured in UVA shooting; shooter search continues amid shelter in place order

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Three people were killed and two other victims were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia Sunday night, according to authorities.

Multiple law enforcement agencies continue searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, who is wanted in the shooting on Culbreth Road that has led to an ongoing shelter in place order for the campus.

"Call 911 if seen, do not approach," UVA police wrote.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Jones, who officials said was armed and dangerous, may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tags TWX3580, according to police.

He was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes, according to police.

UVA Alert: MULTIPLE PD AGENCIES, INCLUDING VA STATE POLICE HELICOPTER ARE ACTIVELY SEARCHING FOR THE SUSPECT. SUSPECT IS ARMED AND DANGEROUS, SHELTER IN PLACE — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

A UVA student who was in her dormitory room near Culbreth Road said she heard six shots fired, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Police continued to urge the campus to shelter in place, as of about 4:30 a.m., and reach out to family and friends to "advise of your status."

Family and friends with questions can call the university's Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836.

Update: UPD reported shooting resulted in 3 fatalities. 2 add'l victims are injured. Refer to UVA email and social media for more information. Shelter in place. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

"Please, please take the shelter in place commands seriously as the situation remains active," Robyn S. Hadley, UVA Vice President and Dean of Students, wrote in an email to students around 1:15 a.m. "The suspect is armed and dangerous. If you are not inside and safe, immediately seek safety. Know that UPD, CPD and multiple jurisdictions are working diligently to locate the suspect."

Hadley said she was also sheltering in place and was in contact with campus police and UVA leadership.

"We have all received several shelter in place texts, and they are frightening," Hadley wrote.

SCENE VIDEO: Police search for man wanted in UVA shooting

UVA Police first posted on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. that they had received a report of shots fired at Culbreth Garage.

Ten minutes later, police said one suspect was at large and that the campus should shelter in place.

"ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT," police posted on Twitter at 10:42 p.m.

UVA Alert: ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

"Please continue to shelter in place," officials said around 11:20 p.m.

UPDATE: 1 SUSPECT IS AT LARGE, CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS. CONTINUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE. REACH OUT TO FRIENDS & FAMILY TO ADVISE OF YOUR STATUS. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

University President Jm Ryan said the shooting happened on Culbreth Road.

"Please follow @UVA_EM for updated alerts, as we ask the @UVA community to please shelter in place," Ryan wrote.

There has been a shooting on Culbreth Road and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Please follow @UVA_EM for updated alerts, as we ask the @UVA community to please shelter in place. https://t.co/A6Vrirxq0N — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.