University of Virginia board names business school dean Scott Beardsley as president

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia's Board of Visitors named Scott Beardsley as the university's 10th president on Friday.

Beardsley has served as dean of the Darden School of Business since 2015.

The university's previous president, Jim Ryan, resigned from his role in June amid heavy pressure from conservative critics and the Trump administration over the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

The selection comes after Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger wrote a letter to UVA last month asking the school to postpone the presidential selection process until she takes office in January. She claimed the university's Board of Visitors "severely undermined" the public's confidence in their ability to be productive and transparent.

Youngkin responded with his own letter, criticizing Spanberger for what he called attempting to interfere with the hiring process and jumping to conclusions, adding that her letter "was riddled with hyperbole and factual errors."

A day later, Ryan broke his silence about his resignation, calling his own board members "complicit" in forcing him out and criticizing Governor Glenn Youngkin's account of the events.

