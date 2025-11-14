Former UVA president Jim Ryan disputes governor's account of his resignation

RICHMOND, Va. — Former University of Virginia President Jim Ryan broke his silence on Friday about his resignation, calling his own board members "complicit" in forcing him out and criticizing Governor Glenn Youngkin's account of the events.

In a letter dated Thursday, Nov. 13, Youngkin criticized Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger for asking the University of Virginia's Board of Visitors to delay naming a new president until she takes office in January, claiming Spanberger was violating protocol by interfering with the hiring process and jumping to conclusions.

Spanberger's letter requested they hold off on the presidential search until she can fill five vacant board positions after her inauguration. She said the board had "severely undermined" public confidence over the last six months during turmoil surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Ryan, who returned to the university as a professor in July, notes that his statement it is not a direct response to letters from Governor Youngkin and Rector Rachel Sheridan earlier this week, though they did prompt him to release his letter publicly.

"This is instead a document that I put together over the summer, so I would have a record of the events while they were fresh in my mind. I was never sure if I would release it publicly, but I thought there might be a legislative hearing or inquiry that would require me to respond, and I wanted to make sure my memories were freshly recorded," Ryan wrote. "In light of Rector Sheridan’s letter, as well as the Governor’s, which I do not think present an accurate accounting of my resignation, I am sending my document to all of you now. I am sorry for the slight delay. I did not send this to you yesterday because I thought it would be inappropriate to do so on the third anniversary of the tragic deaths of three of our students."

Click here to read Ryan's full statement.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

