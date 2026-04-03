USPS to host weekly job fairs in Richmond this month

RICHMOND, Va. — The United States Postal Service will host job fairs every Friday in April for full- and part-time positions in the Richmond area.

The job fairs will be held at the Richmond Sorting and Delivery Center at 1801 Brook Road from noon to 2 p.m. on April 3, 10, 17 and 24. In addition, the Chesterfield Post Office will host two job fairs on Wednesday, April 8, and Wednesday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants for USPS jobs must be 18 years of age, available to work weekends and holidays, able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

Click here for more information on USPS jobs on their website.

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