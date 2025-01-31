Unlicensed contractor found guilty after Chesterfield family says home repairs were not done correctly

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A local contractor was convicted of violating licensing regulations after a Chesterfield County family said he was responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in home repairs that were not done correctly.

“It might be done with the court, but here at the house, it’s not done. It’s just a sad reminder of it every day," Elizeth Shah, a victim in the case, said following the outcome.

Shah said her family is still figuring out how to fork out more money to fix their home-- again-- now the contractor's work needs to be redone.

“We're still having to do all that. We're still not able to enjoy our home like we should," she said.

As CBS 6 previously reported, the Shah family contracted with Richard Riddle, of Chesterfield County, to repair significant damages to their home caused by burst pipes in late 2022.



A year and four months later, and after making more than $80,000 in payments to Riddle, the family was finally able to move back in. But they quickly discovered multiple issues, starting with water leaking from the shower and dripping through the ceiling. Shah said they contacted Riddle to come and assess the problem, but she claims he was not responsive.

A home inspection then revealed the showers, bathroom cabinets and counters, sliding doors, dishwasher, electrical outlets, and stair balusters were not properly installed.

The inspection report cited "potentially significant findings" that "can be a safety hazard" or "a deficiency requiring a major expense to correct."

The Shahs later found out that Riddle was not a licensed contractor. According to state investigators, engaging in projects that exceed $1,000 in labor and materials without a license is a misdemeanor crime, and Riddle was charged in November 2024.

In court on Thursday, Riddle was convicted of contracting without a license and ordered to pay a $500 fine, per an agreement between the prosecutor and defense attorney.

“While yes, at least he was found guilty, knowing that the $500 fine was all that they really could do at that point was just kind of also frustrating," Shah said.

Shah, who was visibly emotional in court, said she was disappointed to learn they didn't qualify to receive restitution in the case.

Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Erin Barr said the law that applies to Shah's situation "does not have a provision allowing restitution to be ordered as a result of convictions regarding licensing violations." However, it does allow for civil remedies that are outside of the scope of a prosecutor.

Shah added she felt the $500 fine did not appropriately compare to the money that was paid to Riddle.

"Knowing that we paid over $80,000 to get our house fixed, he didn't even bother to return the call or to even come and look to see what was going on, and then only charging him a $500 fine was like a slap to our face," Shah said.

However, she said she did feel some closure in that the case was even prosecuted in the first place and resulted in a guilty finding.

“It's becoming more and more recognized that this is a real problem that folks are taking seriously. You saw that in this case with Chesterfield County, took this court and saw justice for this family," said John Roberston, a spokesperson for the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR).

DPOR is the state agency that sets minimum standards in order for people to obtain licenses to practice in certain fields without harming the public.

While the agency regulates licensed professionals, unlicensed activity usually does not fall within DPOR's scope and is referred to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

"We're really depending on our law enforcement partners to take those cases to court and hold those folks accountable," Robertson said.

Out of all professions regulated by DPOR, the agency receives the most complaints about contractors.

Between 2023 and 2024, DPOR received 2,829 complaints about contractors, making up almost half of the total 5,928 complaints across all 18 regulatory boards.

“There's a lot of folks out there that, unfortunately, are looking to take advantage of people," Robertson said.

But he said there are ways to avoid being victimized by unlicensed contractors.

That starts with confirming the status of someone's license on DPOR's website. There, you can also check for any past disciplinary history.

"There's so much education experience that goes behind that license that really means something, and it gives you recourse having a licensed contractor. They're subject to the Board of Contractors," he said.

He continued, "Beware of anything that raises red flags like door-to-door solicitation, high-pressure scenarios. You really want to be mindful. Take your time when you're working with a contractor, get the contract established and detailed, and don't pay upfront."

They're all steps Shah said she would take moving forward.

“We didn't do that. We trusted that he was doing everything correctly and that he knew what he was doing. And now I wish I would have asked more questions," she said. “It's your home. At the end of the day, you're the one that's going to have to live in it. You're the one that's going to have to deal with it, so stand up for it."

