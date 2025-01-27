Family spent thousands to renovate Chesterfield home, then learned the contractor was allegedly unlicensed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va — A Chesterfield County family said they haven't felt comfortable in their own home ever since the tens of thousands of dollars they spent on renovations started falling apart. They later learned the person they hired to perform the work was allegedly not a licensed contractor.

Elizeth Shah said she and her husband bought their Midlothian house in April 2022, but later that same year, they returned from an out-of-town trip to find it significantly damaged due to flooding from a burst pipe.

“I carried my son and came inside the house to just it completely destroyed. We were walking on about an inch or two of water in our house," Shah said.

Pictures of the damage she provided to CBS 6 showed water covering the floors, large chunks of the ceiling that broke off, exposed wiring, and pockets of water that bubbled up within the walls.

Provided to WTVR

Shah said they were already aware of local contractor Richard Riddle thanks to a mailer they received advertising his company Always Reliable LLC.

She said they gave Riddle a call, and he came to look at the damage and said he could do renovations.

The Shahs entered into contracts with Riddle, and they moved out of their house as he worked on multiple bathrooms, the kitchen, stairs, bookcase, doors, and laundry room.

"He said he was a licensed contractor," Shah said. "Everything was going smoothly up until little things started taking a little bit longer than normal. He started changing the prices on us, which kind of made it a little bit iffy on us.”

In total, Shah said it took a year and four months until the projects were complete and the family was able to move back in. They had moved out in December 2022, staying in an Airbnb, and returned to their home in April 2024.

But they had only been back for one month when Shah said her husband woke up to an alarming discovery.

"He's downstairs and screams out for me. He's like, 'Babe, get over here.' So, I come running down the stairs, and there's water dripping from the ceiling," she recalled. "And again, our house is supposed to be good now because it's now been put together. Everything should be brand new.”

With concern, Shah said they called Riddle to alert of him of the problem, but she claimed he was not responsive to their requests to come assess what may be wrong.

So, they called on a different contractor.

“They tell us that the shower wasn't done correctly," Shah said. "The whole shower has to be gutted."

And it wasn't just the shower with apparent issues.

According to a home inspection report Shah provided to CBS 6, a shower supply line did not appear to be properly installed and had a tendency to leak, a second shower wall did not appear to be properly installed and was noted to be leaking, bathroom cabinets and counters were not properly secured, and the dishwasher, electrical receptacles, doors, and stair balusters were also not properly installed.

Shah gave CBS 6 a tour of the house and pointed out many of the alleged issues including sliding doors that rub against the walls and make an unpleasant noise when used, cracks surrounding the electrical outlets, and loose stair balusters that twist and come out of place.

WTVR Elizeth Shah showed CBS 6 some of the issues she found around her home.

“You’re supposed to be happy in your home, but it’s not like that. You start noticing little cracks here, little cracks there," Shah said. “It’s stressful. You're not comfortable, and that's sad, because you should be comfortable in your own home."

The home inspection report cited "potentially significant findings" that "can be a safety hazard" or "a deficiency requiring a major expense to correct."

In total, Shah said they paid Riddle over $80,000 for his work, and they estimate needing to spend at least $50,000 more to redo it.

“We just spent so much money putting our house back together, and it's broken again, and the person we trusted to fix it for us is not wanting to be responsible for it," Shah said.

The family reported their concerns to the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR), the state agency responsible for issuing credentials to those who meet the minimum standards necessary to practice in certain professions without harming the public.

DPOR spokesperson John Robertson confirmed Riddle, and his company Always Reliable LLC., did not hold a contractor's license. Robertson said Riddle did apply for a license in July 2022, but his application expired in July 2023 because he failed to provide the required eligibility documentation including experience verification.

Though Robertson said Riddle's company advertised handyman services on Craigslist, handymen cannot legally engage in projects where labor and materials exceed $1,000, nor can they engage in significant electrical, plumbing, or HVAC work.

Doing so is a misdemeanor crime, and Chesterfield County Police confirmed Riddle was charged in November 2024 with contracting without a license.

CBS 6 contacted Riddle and his defense attorney to request a response to the allegations and charge against him. Riddle declined to comment.

Shah's biggest worry is that DPOR investigators told her that Riddle could possibly obtain a license in the future.

“Even though he's caused us so much damage, monetary and emotional, he can still be licensed. How? Why?” Shah asked.

According to Robertson, nothing outright prevents someone with a criminal or disciplinary history from getting a license, but the regulatory board making the licensing decision would complete an informal fact-finding process and consider a special set of standards when evaluating the applicant. As part of those additional standards, the board would consider whether adverse disciplinary history is related to the profession.

"Every [informal fact finding] case is ultimately voted on by the board responsible for each profession, so even if an applicant has a significant criminal or disciplinary history, they are able to apply for licensure, present their evidence, and provide the board with information relating to their case," Robertson said.

In 2024, Robertson said 51 contractor applications underwent this process, and 11 of them were ultimately denied. Most of the denials were due to prior disciplinary action by DPOR.

Shah said it was important for her to share her story in case it helps other families avoid a similar situation.

"Do your research. Contact the [state] and find out if the [contractors] are, in fact, licensed. Ask them for references to other people that they have done work with, how long they've been doing it, but most importantly that they are actually licensed and that they have insurance," Shah said.

DPOR has an online license lookup where anyone can verify the status of someone's professional license. Additionally, the agency put together a consumer guide with information that could help people looking to hire a contractor.

Riddle is scheduled to appear in court regarding the criminal charge on January 30.

The Shah family also filed a civil lawsuit against Riddle in October 2024. Shortly thereafter, Riddle filed for bankruptcy, according to court records.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.