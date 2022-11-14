Shelter in place at University of Virginia after shooting; 'armed and dangerous' suspect at large, police say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- University of Virginia's campus is being urged to shelter in place after a shooting on campus Sunday night.

UVA Police posted on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. that they had received a report of shots fired at Culbreth Garage.

Ten minutes later, police said one suspect was at large and that the campus should shelter in place.

"ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT," police posted on Twitter at 10:42 p.m.

Police said the suspect, who was later described as black male wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes, should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Please continue to shelter in place," officials said around 11:20 p.m.

University President Jm Ryan said the shooting happened on Culbreth Road.

"Please follow @UVA_EM for updated alerts, as we ask the @UVA community to please shelter in place," Ryan wrote.

There has been a shooting on Culbreth Road and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

