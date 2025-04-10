Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k's, 'BIGGEST block party,' is Saturday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time is running out to secure your spot as the 2025 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger his Saturday, April 12.

"Now in its 26th year, the 10k has welcomed over half a million participants since its debut in 2000," organizers with Sports Backers said. "Once again, the event will host the Collegiate Running Association (CRA) 10k Road Race National Championship, with over 1,700 college athletes competing for $3,500 in prize money awarded to the top collegiate finishers by the CRA."

Click here to register for the race.

Thursday, April 10/Friday, April 11 – Health & Fitness Expo

Richmond Raceway Infield (Enter through the Gate 4 Entrance or Gate 6 Entrance)

Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Health & Fitness expo is your one-stop shop for race goodies, running gear, and apparel. Don’t just grab your bib number, participant shirt, and goodie bag. So take time to check out this year’s race merchandise and see what the vendors have to offer.

Runners' bib numbers will not be assigned prior to the expo. All participants must show a photo ID to pick up their packet. Folks may pick up another registered participant’s packet but you must a bring a copy or picture of their photo ID.

Saturday, April 12 — Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

Start: W. Broad Street (near intersection with N. Harrison Street)

Finish: Laurel and Franklin Street

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Race-day Packet Pick-Up at the Siegel Center

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Dress Up & Run Contest check-in near 10k Start Line at the Information Tent (Broad and Laurel)

7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Bike Valet service available in Monroe Park

7:30 a.m. Blessing of the Runners at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart

7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Chick-fil-A Bag Check available in Monroe Park

8:00 a.m. Atlantic Union Bank 10k Mini starts on Park Avenue near Harrison Street

8:30 a.m. Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k START – in waves at Broad & Harrison

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sheehy Post Race Festival in Monroe Park

10:00 a.m. Collegiate Running Association 10k Awards Ceremony on main stage in Sheehy Post Race Festival, near West Main & Laurel



If you're taking part in the 10k, look for the CBS 6 Cheer Station in the median at Monument and Tilden. Some of your favorite CBS 6 friends, as well as Storm Rider 6, will be on hand to motivate you.

We'll also be streaming LIVE coverage from our cheer station on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE2. Our app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

So be sure to stop by and give a shout-out to your friends and family.

