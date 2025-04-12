Watch Now
Show off your Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k photos

Thousands of runners and walkers took part in the 2025 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger as the "biggest block party ever" celebrated 26 years on Saturday.
RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly 25,000 runners and walkers took part in the 26th Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday. We want to see your race day photos. Share them on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page or check out the photos in the thread below.

