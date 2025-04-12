Show off your Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k photos
Prev
Next
Thousands of runners and walkers took part in the 2025 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger as the "biggest block party ever" celebrated 26 years on Saturday.
Posted
and last updated
RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly 25,000 runners and walkers took part in the 26th Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday. We want to see your race day photos. Share them on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page or check out the photos in the thread below.
Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event.
Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.