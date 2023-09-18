Judge hands down 50+ year sentences to men who killed Richmond teen Tynashia Humphrey

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two men who killed 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey in a September 2022 shooting in Richmond were each sentenced to over half a century in prison.

Humphrey, an Armstrong High School student described as a "sweet girl with a contagious smile," was killed as she walked back from the store on the outskirts of Gilpin Court at North First and Federal Street.

Tyree Coley, 21, and Savonne Henderson, 24, were each sentenced to 56 years in prison for their roles in Humphrey's murder.

Prosecutors said the men were in a gang and part of a five-person drive-by shooting -- targeting someone Coley had ongoing issues with -- and Humphrey was caught in the crossfire.

Attorneys for the two men said both men felt for Humphrey and her family, but maintained their innocence.

The sentencing guidelines were higher for Henderson because of his criminal history -- so prosecutors asked the judge to go beyond them for Coley -- saying he, as one of the shooters, shouldn't get less time than Henderson, one of the drivers.

The judge agreed.

WTVR

"If you do the crime, you see today that you're going to do some very, very harsh time," United Communities Against Crime executive director Charles Willis said.

Willis, an advocate against community violence, said he was personally against long sentences like this, as he wanted people to be rehabilitated and given a chance to give back to society. But, he said, the two men could still do that despite their prison sentences.

"Recognize and realize the things that you have done that was wrong to our society, in our community, that you can also reach out to another young person, you might be locked up, but you're not locked up," he said.

Willis said he prayed for all the families impacted by this and added while the sentencing may not bring back Humphrey, the mission her case inspired will continue.

"Her physical body is separated, but her life and spirit live on with all of us in the city of Richmond," he said.

One of the three other men charged in Humphrey's death will stand trial at the end of October, while trial dates for the other two have yet to be set.

