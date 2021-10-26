Two of 11 charged in death of VCU student Adam Oakes make court appearance

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two of the people charged in the death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes had court appearances in Richmond Tuesday.

Alexander Bradley and Christian Rohrbach had brief status hearing updates. Attorneys for both sides said they’re still discussing the case and no decisions have been made for a judge or jury trial or another resolution.

Both will have another status hearing in December.

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning after attending a party hosted by the Delta Chi fraternity that he was attempting to pledge to.

11 people in total were charged with misdemeanors in the death. All face unlawful hazing of a student — while a few like Bradley have an additional charge of buying alcohol for someone under the age of 21.

The others charged have status hearings in the coming weeks.

