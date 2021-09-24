Arrests made in death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Eight people have been arrested so far in connection to the death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes.

Oakes, a 19-year-old college student from Loudoun County, died from alcohol poisoning in February 2021.

His family said Oakes died after he received a bid to join the Delta Chi fraternity at VCU and that hazing played a role in his death.

They said he was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey and at some point in the evening, he hit his head.

His body was later discovered at a home on West Clay Street

VCU has since expelled the Delta Chi fraternity from the school for violating several policies, including hazing.

The exact charges of those arrested in this case have not yet been released.

"This has been a long time coming. It's been seven months that we've been waiting to have these arrests made that we've been just waiting for some sort of justice for Adam and for our family in hopes that these guys can be held accountable for their actions," Adam Oakes' cousin Courtney White said speaking on behalf of the Oakes family. "For so long, the past six months, we as a family have had to watch [the suspects] pictures on Instagram and Facebook, riding in boats and celebrating Spring Break, and birthdays, and weddings and things with their families. All those things that we wish we could do with Adam, and then we're unable to do them, because he's gone."

Richmond Police indicated 11 people total have been indicted in the case.

"Don't forget about who Adam was, and about Adam in this whole process. That's what these arrests are about. That's what these boys are being held accountable for, their actions towards him," White said. "We miss him every single day. We can't bring him back. The only thing that we can do is continue to fight for justice and continue to try to change that law so this doesn't happen to anybody else or any other family."

The Oakes family is pushing for changes to state law regarding hazing. The family wants the punishment for hazing injuries and death to be increased from a misdemeanor to a felony.

