RICHMOND, Va. -- Ethanol toxicity, more commonly known as alcohol poisoning, killed VCU freshman Adam Oakes, according to ‎Virginia's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The manner of death was ruled as accidental.

Oakes’ parents said Adam died after he received a bid to join the Delta Chi fraternity.

Oakes, 19, had attended a fraternity event hours before his body was discovered at a home on West Clay Street in February 2021.

Oakes family photo

His family said hazing played a role in his death and that he was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey.

Richmond Police continue to investigate Oakes' death.

A VCU spokesperson said a report from its Division of Student Affairs recommended the Delta Chi chapter be expelled if it was found responsible for misconduct associated with Oakes' death.

That process was expected to be completed this summer.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.