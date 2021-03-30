Troopers rescue abducted child following police chase

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police safely recovered a 6-year-old girl, who they said was abducted, following a multi-county police chase.

The alleged abduction happened late Monday night in Greensville County.

Troopers notified all law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a 2017 Honda Civic Coupe that they believed the child and her alleged abductor was in.

Prince George County Police first spotted the Honda around 10:30 p.m. and tried to stop it, but the driver refused, according to State Police.

Troopers began searching in that area, and a short time later they spotted the Honda and initiated another pursuit on Route 35 near the Sussex and Southampton County line.

The driver of the Honda continued to try to get away from law enforcement, but the short chase ended in a crash, troopers said.

State Police said they were able to recover the child from the car and she was evaluated by medical personnel crews at the scene. The child was safely returned to her family .

36-year-old Crystal Maryland was arrested and is being held without bond at Southampton Regional Jail in relation to the incident.

Maryland is facing a pending felony warrant for abduction, and she has been charged with eluding police, reckless driving, child endangerment and failure to secure a child in an approved child restraint device.

