Water main break shuts down multiple Petersburg intersections, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. — A water main break shut down multiple Petersburg intersections Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The following intersections are impacted by the break:



Wythe Street at Union Street

Union Street at Washington Street

Washington Street at Sycamore Street, with traffic being detoured at Adams Street

Police said city crews are working to make repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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