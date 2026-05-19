Water main break shuts down multiple Petersburg intersections, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. — A water main break shut down multiple Petersburg intersections Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The following intersections are impacted by the break:
- Wythe Street at Union Street
- Union Street at Washington Street
- Washington Street at Sycamore Street, with traffic being detoured at Adams Street
Police said city crews are working to make repairs.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
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