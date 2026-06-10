Hopewell, Prince George water customers could see double-digit rate increase, lower than first proposed

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell and Prince George residents could soon see a double-digit water rate increase, though it would be lower than originally proposed by Virginia-American Water Company.

In a hearing at the State Corporation Commission Wednesday, the company said it reached an agreement with its customers and localities to lower its rate increase request from $21 million down to $16 million.

A company attorney said the money is needed to recoup costs for infrastructure projects and increased operating costs.

SCC staff said a customer who uses around 4,100 gallons a month would see their rates increase by $9.05, which is $2.04 lower than the original request.

A lawyer for the localities said they signed on to the new increase request, but with "misgivings" because of the frequency and magnitude of rate increase requests from the utility and worry they'll be back before the SCC in the near future.

The SCC still needs to approve the request. If it approves a lower rate, customers could get a rebate.

Prince George County and Hopewell issued a joint statement on the case, which reads in part:

While the revised agreement reflects a reduction from the company’s original request, our localities remain concerned about the impact any increase will have on residents, families, and businesses already facing rising costs. For customers with higher water usage, the impact will be even greater.



Prince George County and the City of Hopewell continue to believe that utility rates should be fair, justified, and closely tied to the needs of customers and the investments being made. We will continue to monitor the SCC process and advocate for transparency, accountability, and rate structures for our residents while ensuring reliable service.



While today's hearing marked an important milestone in the General Rate Case process, it does not represent a final decision. The proposed settlement remains subject to review and approval by the State Corporation Commission. The City of Hopewell and Prince George County remain committed to supporting the interests of the residents and businesses we serve.

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