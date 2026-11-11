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Virginia 9-year-old Ledger Mann reflects on TIME's Kid of the Year recognition: 'I did not expect all this'

Ledger and his father have donated nearly 500 clear bags filled with comforting items to first responders help children on the spectrum in crisis
Virginia 9-year-old named TIME's Kid of the Year: 'I did not expect all this'
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DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A 9-year-old boy in Dinwiddie County has earned an honor that very few people can ever claim — Ledger Mann has been named TIME Magazine's Kid of the Year for helping first responders better assist children with autism.

Ledger Mann will be on the cover of TIME Magazine's very next issue, a recognition his family hopes will bring awareness to children on the autism spectrum.

"Yeah, I did not expect all this," Mann said.

Watch: Virginia third grader creates emergency autism kits for first responders

Virginia third grader creates emergency autism kits for first responders

Since I first introduced you to Ledger back in February, it has been nothing short of a whirlwind for Ledger and his family.

"I thought it was just giving a couple of bags, and didn't know it would go this far," Mann said.

Far is an understatement, but before telling you just how far, let's back up a bit first.

In February, Ledger explained to me how his father, a Prince George County police officer, had come home from work and told him about a call he had responded to.

"My Dad had a call and was a kid when in the woods," Mann said.

And the 9-year-old understood it wasn't just any child.

"The kid had autism," Mann said.

So, after listening to his dad ask him questions, Ledger decided he could help out kids who have gotten lost and then found by first responders.

"He said, let's create a bag," said Sgt. JT Mann, Ledger's dad and a Prince George County police officer.

Ledger's reasoning was simple.

"I wanted to help people with Autism," Ledger said.

Ledger told me he understands what a child on the spectrum goes through.

"Because I have autism myself," Ledger said.

Wayne surprises Virginia third grader who creates autism kits for first responders with donation

That story in February about how the pair created the clear LGM Bags, filled with items to comfort a child on the spectrum or any child that had been lost, spread across the country.

Back in February when it aired, Ledger and his dad had donated just over 50 LGM Bags to police, fire, EMS and area hospitals across the Commonwealth.

Now it's closer to 500 and across multiple states.

"We got some bags to Florida," Ledger said.

There they got quite the reception with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Ledger Mann

Closer to home, Ledger had another memorable moment.

"Yeah, we met a horse in Portsmouth and that was super cool," Ledger said.

JT says recently Ledger got quite the recognition.

"He was on TIME Magazine Kid's Issue. He was on the front cover of that," JT said.

Ledger Mann

But that honor, his dad said, has now been eclipsed.

"So this morning we were notified that my Son, Ledger, became the Kid of the Year for Time Magazine," JT said.

Ledger said the honor is exciting.

"I think that's very cool," Ledger said.

Ledger Mann

But Ledger and his dad understand it's not really about the cover, but what that recognition can mean for other children.

"I don't look like have autism. I look like a normal kid," Ledger said.

The Mann family believes the cover of TIME Magazine will prove something else.

"That kids on the spectrum can do anything," JT said.

Ledger added, "No it doesn't matter if you have Autism, you can still make the bags."

The pair hope the magazine brings added awareness and will allow them or others to donate more LGM Bags to first responders.

"Upstate New York, they took Ledger's story and did over 100 bags themselves on behalf of Ledger. So that's what we hope. If we can't make it to you, then you can create the same type of bag and take care of your community," JT said.

And when it comes to interviews now, Ledger has learned something about himself.

"Yeah, a little more comfortable," Ledger said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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