2 teens arrested after shooting into Petersburg apartment, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after police say they fired shots into an occupied apartment in Petersburg on Friday afternoon.

Petersburg Police were called to Pin Oak Drive and Culpeper Avenue at the Pin Oaks apartments at 2:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they spotted two people running from the area and entering an apartment on Pin Oak Drive.

"Both were taken into custody without incident," officers said.

Police said 19-year-old Antonio Rich Hicks Jr. and 18-year-old Keandre Perry were charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting within the city limits, shooting within 1,000 feet of a school and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Officers said Perry was wanted for eluding police and failure to appear related to a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Dinwiddie County.

Both are being held without bond, officials said.

No injuries were reported, Jon Burkett said.

"Collateral damage to an apartment and shell casings on the entrance area," Burkett said.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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