Colonial Heights police track teen to relative's home after 20-mile pursuit and shooting

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A 17-year-old girl is facing multiple felony charges after Colonial Heights Police say she fired shots at a moving car and then led officers on a high-speed pursuit spanning more than 20 miles through multiple jurisdictions early Wednesday morning.

It began around 3:30 a.m. near Hamilton Street and the Boulevard, when a victim flagged down a patrol officer.

"A citizen, who turned out to be the victim, flagged down one of our police officers who was on patrol, in reference to a shooting," Maj. Rob Ruxer with Colonial Heights Police said.

The victim told police a passenger in a dark-colored Range Rover had fired shots at their car. Police identified the shooter as a 17-year-old girl and determined the Range Rover was stolen in Richmond.

"We identified a 17-year-old female as the shooter in the incident," Ruxer said.

When the stolen Range Rover was spotted in Colonial Heights a short time later, a pursuit began. The same teenager who had been the passenger and shooter was now behind the wheel, police said.

"The vehicle went through multiple jurisdictions and ultimately went approximately 20 miles during the pursuit," Ruxer said.

The pursuit ended when the driver turned off the Boulevard onto Sherwood Drive and lost control of the vehicle.

Josh Sarver, owner of Sherwood Hills Automotive, arrived at work Wednesday morning to find the damage.

"Apparently the car that was being chased by the police attempted to make a stop and didn't quite make it in time, came through the grass and into my fence," Sarver said.

Sarver said police were already on the scene when he arrived.

"We try to get in and they inform us they have a drone launching out of our parking lot... and they are in pursuit of someone and they have the entire neighborhood locked down," Sarver said.

Police tracked the teenager to a home in the 100 block of Winston Avenue, which they say belongs to a relative. Officers used a PA system to get her to come out.

During the pursuit, police say the teenage driver intentionally struck a police vehicle.

"When one of the Colonial Heights Police Officers was coming towards the SUV, she aimed her vehicle at the police vehicle, striking it in the front," Ruxer said.

Police also said the teenager has known gang affiliations in the area.

Sarver said the incident was alarming.

"It's completely shocking," Sarver said. "We have people 17 years old, not even started their life, and they're out here doing this kind of activity with gang members, and this level of crime is just kind of scary."

The teenager faces the following charges, felony eluding, felony possession of a firearm by a juvenile, removing the serial number from a firearm and two counts of felony possession of stolen property.

Police say additional charges are expected.

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