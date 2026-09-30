Petersburg woman charged in East Washington Street fatal hit-and-run

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that left a man dead in the roadway on East Washington Street.

Petersburg Police arrested Tameka Renee Lane and charged her with involuntary manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. Lane is currently being held without bond.

The incident occurred Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in the 1300 block of East Washington Street. Someone passing by spotted a body in the roadway and called 911. Virginia State Police were also contacted.

Tri-Cities Someone spotted a body in the road. Now a hit-and-run investigation is underway. Wayne Covil

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian described how the victim was left without any assistance.

"The victim was hit and left in the roadway. The vehicle responsible for this, failed to stop, did not stop to render any type of aid," Christian said.

At the time, police described the victim as an older Black man. Investigators had not yet identified him.

West-bound lanes on East Washington Street were blocked off near a City of Petersburg building and railroad tracks following the crash.

Bobby Warthan, who has operated a shop on East Washington Street for 7 years, said speeding along that stretch of road is a persistent problem.

"People do fly through here. People fly," he said. "It's just sad something like this had to happen."

Officers patrolling the area found an abandoned vehicle on Banks Street with front-end damage consistent with the crash. The vehicle was impounded, and its registration did not come back valid.

Detectives were able to advance the case through coordinated investigative efforts and community cooperation, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at (804) 732-4222 or through the P3Tips.com app.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.