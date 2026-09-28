Someone spotted a body in the road. Now a hit-and-run investigation is underway.

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police are asking for help after a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning on East Washington Street.

Someone passing by spotted a body in the roadway and called 911. Virginia State Police were also contacted.

Police describe the victim as an older Black man. Investigators have not yet identified him.

"The victim was hit and left in the roadway. The vehicle responsible for this, failed to stop, did not stop to render any type of aide," Petersburg police chief Travis Christian said.

West-bound lanes on East Washington Street were blocked off early Sunday morning near a City of Petersburg building and railroad tracks. Yellow crime scene tape still marks the area.

Bobby Warthan, who has operated a shop on East Washington Street for seven years, said he learned about the crash through social media.

"Found out on Facebook that there was an accident and the road was closed down. Found out later on Facebook that there was a hit and run," Warthan said.

Warthan said speeding along that stretch of road is a persistent problem.

"People do fly through here. People fly," he said. "It's just sad something like this had to happen."

Officers patrolling the area later found an abandoned vehicle on Banks Street with front-end damage consistent with the crash.

"The vehicle has since been impounded," Christian said.

The vehicle's registration did not come back valid, and the search for the driver continues.

Anyone with information about the victim's identity or the driver of the vehicle is asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.