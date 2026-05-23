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5 arrested for trespassing at Southpark Mall after teen takeover threat

Colonial Heights Police increased their presence at Southpark Mall Saturday after learning through social media of a possible teen takeover. Five teenagers were arrested for trespassing.
5 arrested for trespassing at Southpark Mall after teen takeover threat
5 arrested for trespassing at Southpark Mall after teen takeover threat
5 arrested for trespassing at Southpark Mall after teen takeover threat
Posted

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police increased their presence at Southpark Mall Saturday after learning through social media of a possible teen takeover planned for the weekend.

Five teenagers were arrested Saturday afternoon for trespassing at the mall, which already has a policy requiring minors to be accompanied by adults, according to officials with Colonial Heights Police.

Police said their goal is to protect families and keep them safe. Officers made their message clear to the public, particularly to young people, ahead of the weekend: no disruptions would be tolerated.

The criminal investigation remains ongoing.

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