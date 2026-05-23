Colonial Heights police increase presence at Southpark Mall amid 'takeover' rumors

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights police are increasing their presence at Southpark Mall this long weekend in response to social media chatter about "teen takeovers" at the location.

The Colonial Heights Police Department says it is working with mall management and upping its presence in and around the mall.

Officers are asking parents and guardians to review the mall's youth escort policy before visiting.

Police say any reckless behavior, disruptions, fights, or illegal activity will be promptly addressed.

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