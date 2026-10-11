One person killed in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — One person is dead following a fatal shooting along Pin Oak Drive in Petersburg,
Virginia Statewide Incidents reports.
Police confirmed officers were called to the 1400 block of Pin Oaks Drive on Saturday night to investigate a shooting.
No information was released about the victim nor suspect.
Anyone with any information was asked to call police at 804-732-4222.
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