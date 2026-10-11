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One person killed in Petersburg shooting

One person killed in Petersburg shooting
One person killed in Petersburg shooting
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. — One person is dead following a fatal shooting along Pin Oak Drive in Petersburg,

Virginia Statewide Incidents reports.

Police confirmed officers were called to the 1400 block of Pin Oaks Drive on Saturday night to investigate a shooting.

No information was released about the victim nor suspect.

Anyone with any information was asked to call police at 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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