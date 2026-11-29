COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Colonial Heights dance team almost missed their chance to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, until their community stepped in to keep them in New York.

The parade was postponed for the first time in its 100-year history after a nor'easter battered the East Coast. The storm moved the event to Saturday, which meant a costly extra stay for the group of young dancers from the Make It Move team, who had traveled from Colonial Heights to perform.

The dancers had spent months preparing for the moment, team members said.

"It took a lot of hard work, a lot of sacrifices," team member Brooke said.

When the dancers learned the parade was pushed back, they were crushed.

"We started seeing that it had been postponed, and so, of course, we were like, 'No way, this can't be,'" team mom Tisha Harvell said.

For the dancers, the delay threatened to end the trip early.

"We were going to miss this amazing opportunity, especially for our first year to do it," team member N'yriah said.

Staying the extra day would cost more money, and Harvell said the team was not sure they could make it work.

"[We tried] to figure out what we need to do to try to make sure they performed," Harvell said.

As a last effort, the team posted online asking for any help the community could give. The response was overwhelming.

"Our lovely community, to help our girls, so they'll be able to stay — and they have come through," Harvell said through tears.

The dancers said they were grateful beyond measure.

"We're all just very grateful that people like really care about us to help us," team member Taylor said.

The team said that when people see them perform in their red and cheetah costumes, their smiles will be thanks to the people who helped.

"If it wasn't for you guys' help, we wouldn't be here right now today," N'yriah said.

For one dancer, the moment was a dream come true.

"At 5 a.m., I'm waking up and I'm going to cheer in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," Brooke said. "For me to be able to say that... I feel like, OK, I've made it."