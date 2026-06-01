Petersburg police are searching for gunman who shot 5 people — including a child

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police are still looking for the gunman who opened fire at an apartment complex early Saturday morning, shooting five people, including a young child.

Days after gunshots rang through the Landmark Apartments in Petersburg on Saturday, the resilience of children was evident Monday morning as they made their way to three inflatables courtesy of the Petersburg Police Department.

"What you see out here is a part of our Support Services Division. They are coming out into the community, kind of re-setting, re-storing a sense of safety," Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said.

Monday morning, evidence of what shattered that sense of safety early Saturday morning could still be found scattered in the grass.

"I can't tell you how many I heard. It was a lot," a woman who asked not to be identified said. "I'm too old to be dropping to my knees for gun shots, so yeah, I got up under my bed."

"I know it's scary for the kids to hear something like that in their neighborhood," Syliva Brown, who has lived at the Landmark Apartments for the past 17 years, said.

While part of Monday's focus was on the children, police were also in the neighborhood continuing their investigation.

"We're going to be out here for a few days, trying to make sure community members feel safe," Christian said.

"I think it's a good idea and they need the police out here because it's too much commotion out here," Rachel Hall, who lives at the Landmark Apartments, said.

Petersburg City Council Member Howard Myers spent time with Chief Christian and said City Council fully backs the Police Department.

"We're trying to do all that we can to get them the equipment and the hardware that they need to carry out their mission," Myers said.

Officers said that all of the injured suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detectives are actively searching for anyone who may have home surveillance or cell phone video of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

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