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Tractor-trailer driver killed in Prince George County crash

Tractor-trailer driver killed in Prince George crash
Tractor-trailer driver killed in Prince George crash
Tractor-trailer driver killed in Prince George County crash
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PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on County Drive in Prince George County Thursday afternoon, according to Prince George Police.

The crash happened in the 9200 block of County Drive around 1:30 p.m.

The driver died of their injuries at the scene, officials said. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information should contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2770.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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