Mural where Petersburg teen was killed hopes to bring 'brightness to the darkness'

Posted at 12:11 AM, Jul 31, 2022
PETERSBURG, Va. – A mural honoring the 19-year-old woman killed outside the Artist Loft Apartments earlier this month was unveiled Saturday.

Toni Knight was walking with her two young nieces on a Saturday afternoon when gunshots were fired, she fell to the ground and her young niece cradled her until first responders arrived.

FULL INTERVIEW: Memorial mural unveiled in Petersburg: ‘We’re going to outshine crime’

A mural on the steps of the building memorializes Knight and serves as a reminder of the lasting pain of violence.

“I just wanted to have something that would bring some type of brightness to the darkness that did happen,” artist Gina of A Little Touch by G said.

Two others were also injured in the shooting that killed Knight.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

