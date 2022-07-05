PETERSBURG, Va. -- Toni Knight was just 19 years old, walking with her two young nieces on Saturday when gunshots were fired.

Knight was shot and fell to the ground. Her young niece cradled her until first responders could arrive.

"It's a frightening awakening that there's no place that there isn't violence," Pastor George Lyons with the Gillfield Baptist Church said.

Family members said Knight had been grocery shopping with her two nieces and was walking up to the door of the Artist Loft Apartments when she was killed.

For Pastor Lyons, whose church is directly across from the apartment complex, found the shooting unimaginable.

"I'm a father so someone's child was killed unexpectedly. Wasn't the way they planned their weekend, so my heart goes out to the family," Lyons said.

WTVR

Felicia Richardson's mother just recently moved into the building.

"Mom is kinda like terrified now, she's really nervous," Richardson said.

For Felicia and her mother, they feel a deep sadness among the fear.

"Even if you don't know them as well as everybody else does, it still hurts, you can feel it," Richardson said.

Police have arrested Delvin Mitchell in the shooting and have charged him with second-degree murder.

"As random as it was, I think one of the things that have been very clear, she was very well-loved. She had a family, she had plans for the weekend, like we all did, to enjoy her holiday, to smile," Lyons said.

On Sunday, Pastor Lyons gathered with the family at a memorial.

WTVR

"It was moving to see family love prevail in the midst of such a violent act," Lyons said.

Lyons said he understands the need for intervention with young people.

"Young people need a safe space and I think houses of worship can be that safe space," Lyons said. "I think it's important that we grieve together as a community, we let them know they're not by themselves, not just in this moment but when the memorials are taken up, we're still going to be a good neighbor to do whatever it is we can do to bring comfort."

Pastor Lyons said that the doors to Gillfield Baptist Church are open and the phone is ready to be answered for anyone who needs to talk and for anyone who wants to find a way to end the violence.

If you would like to support Toni's family raise money for her funeral and additional expenses, you can use this link to donate.