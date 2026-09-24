Why Tom Perriello thinks he can once again win over a conservative Virginia congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. — It has been nearly two decades since a massive upset first put Tom Perriello on the political map.
In 2008, the young Democrat ousted a six-term congressman in Virginia’s heavily republican 5th district.
But Perriello ended up serving only one term before losing his re-election campaign.
Now he’s back and trying to reclaim his old seat.
On the latest episode of 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast,' Perriello tells Catie Beck why he thinks history can repeat itself, and why he believes this conservative part of the commonwealth is ready for a change.
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