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Why Tom Perriello thinks he can once again win over a conservative Virginia congressional district

On the latest episode of 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast,' Tom Perriello tells Catie Beck why he thinks history can repeat itself, and why he believes this conservative part of the commonwealth is ready for a change.
Tom Perriello on reclaiming Virginia's 5th District seat | Untold - A WTVR Podcast
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RICHMOND, Va. — It has been nearly two decades since a massive upset first put Tom Perriello on the political map.

In 2008, the young Democrat ousted a six-term congressman in Virginia’s heavily republican 5th district.

But Perriello ended up serving only one term before losing his re-election campaign.

Now he’s back and trying to reclaim his old seat.

On the latest episode of 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast,' Perriello tells Catie Beck why he thinks history can repeat itself, and why he believes this conservative part of the commonwealth is ready for a change.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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